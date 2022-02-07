AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $69.38. 1,043,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

