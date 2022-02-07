Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

TDC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 1,553,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

