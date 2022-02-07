Rune Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $6,752.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.68 or 0.00294319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.10 or 0.07142796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.28 or 0.99771759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

