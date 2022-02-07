Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $557.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.10 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

DBX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.40. 2,545,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,202. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

