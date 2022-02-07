$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $68.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $69.00 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CAMP stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in CalAmp by 594.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CalAmp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

