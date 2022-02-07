Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post sales of $48.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.25 million and the highest is $50.86 million. Vericel posted sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $157.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.84 million to $159.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $188.72 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 271,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,453.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. Vericel has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vericel by 409.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

