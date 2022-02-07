$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $12.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.11 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.94 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $109.10. 2,131,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 273,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2,031.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 863,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

