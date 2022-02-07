WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $264.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.20 million to $267.40 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.05. 137,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

