$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MTH traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

