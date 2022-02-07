Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.03 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107681 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

