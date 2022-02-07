Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

NYSE DK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 614,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,445. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.