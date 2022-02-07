Zacks: Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post $67.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $66.55 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. 413,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,521. Riskified has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

