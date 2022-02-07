Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.10) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

