Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

