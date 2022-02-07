Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report sales of $370.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $361.30 million to $378.30 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunPower.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

SunPower stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

