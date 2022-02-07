R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $399.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.67 million and the highest is $400.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 733,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

