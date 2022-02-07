8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Barclays lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 1,735,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,158. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.