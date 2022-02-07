Credits Price Up 83% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Credits has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $422,901.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 83% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

