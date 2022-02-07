$143.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce sales of $143.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $131.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $588.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $601.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $638.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $667.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 868,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

