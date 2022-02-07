Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $79.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $78.60 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.65. 217,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banc of California by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.