Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Avient reported sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $48.76. 533,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,389. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Avient has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 179,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

