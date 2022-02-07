$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $87.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 190.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BLI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 3,026,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

