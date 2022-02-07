$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $87.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after buying an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 190.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
BLI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. 3,026,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
