BSCView Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $140,634.23 and $105.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

