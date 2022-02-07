VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $501,128.80 and approximately $43.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,648,507 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

