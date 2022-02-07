Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT remained flat at $$12.18 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

