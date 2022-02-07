Redrow (RDW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Redrow (LON: RDW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 980 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 840 ($11.36) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 801 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 840 ($11.36) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Redrow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 809 ($10.94) to GBX 801 ($10.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.17) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($12.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON RDW traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 612 ($8.28). 406,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,661. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. Redrow plc has a 12 month low of GBX 540 ($7.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,524.71).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

