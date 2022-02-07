Rivetz (RVT) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $201,807.26 and approximately $30.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.