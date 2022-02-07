USDK Price Tops $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $137.69 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.