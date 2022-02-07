STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $147.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $148.52 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 751,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,050. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.87%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
