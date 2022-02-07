CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. CRH has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

