Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $163.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.63. 634,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,553. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.66.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.