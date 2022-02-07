Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $163.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.63. 634,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,553. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics.

