AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

AXAHY traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.23. 66,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,735. AXA has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

