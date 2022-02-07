Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,319 shares of company stock worth $5,047,548. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 115,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

