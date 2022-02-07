Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.
Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
NYSE:TUP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 561,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $37.39.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
