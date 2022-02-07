Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,627,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 561,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.