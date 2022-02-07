Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Daimler from €95.00 ($109.20) to €100.00 ($114.94) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. 23,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464. Daimler has a one year low of $75.21 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

