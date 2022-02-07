Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $22.80

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 134,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vertex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.