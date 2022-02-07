Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.31. 187,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,359. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.50 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.