$141.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $141.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $597.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.47 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $641.11 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $662.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

MESA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

