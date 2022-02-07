Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.24

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.27 billion and $55.53 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07131849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.79 or 1.00206468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,630,834,367 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

