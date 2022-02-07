NextDAO Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $671,574.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,269,514,687 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,282,578 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

