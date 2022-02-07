Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 133,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $350.14 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.