Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 133,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $350.14 million, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

