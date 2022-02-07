On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 428.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.79).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.14) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

LON:OTB traded down GBX 4.24 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 280.76 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 300,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.95.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.