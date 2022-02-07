Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$173.79. The company had a trading volume of 373,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$169.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

