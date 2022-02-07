Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

