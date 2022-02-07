Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CRON traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.64. 265,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,631. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.74. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.