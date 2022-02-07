Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.44 ($3.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:MRO traded up GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 152.80 ($2.07). The stock had a trading volume of 7,051,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,230. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 139.87 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.08).

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($67,505.07).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

