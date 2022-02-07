MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 13524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.