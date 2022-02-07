LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,825. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.