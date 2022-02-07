Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.91 billion and approximately $404.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007513 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,905,453,805 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

