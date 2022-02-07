Brian Clem Sells 1,151 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $19,175.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,487. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

